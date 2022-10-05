Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say

A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom.

Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows of homes around Sicklerville.

The Upper Darby School District confirmed to FOX 29 that McEaddy was the principal at Hillcrest Elementary school.

Investigators from the Winslow Township Police Department say in February McEaddy entered a woman's home and tried to force her into her bedroom, but got away before police arrived. In May, police say he returned to the home and peered into the window.

McEaddy was arrested in August when police say he was caught peering into a home in Pitman Borough. In total, police believe he spent seven months looking into homes.

News of McEaddy's arrest has shaken the South Jersey community's sense of security, and police fear there may be more victims.

"I keep my doors and windows locked. You never know," Kevin Smith of Sicklerville said.