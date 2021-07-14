Former Nellis Air Force sergeant sentenced for dealing meth, weapons

A former master sergeant assigned to the Nellis Air Force base in Las Vegas was sentenced to 32 months in prison for selling large quantities of methamphetamine and illegally trafficking firearms, including an AK-47 rifle.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 41-year-old Michael Reimers pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license.

In addition to the imprisonment, a judge sentenced Reimers to three years of supervised release.

RELATED: US military guns lost, stolen from Virginia bases, says AP report

Court documents alleged Reimers sold an AK-47, a .26 caliber handgun and a 12 gauge shotgun to various buyers between July and September 2019. Prosecutors also said he sold large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine to the same buyers.

According to the KVVU, Reimers was arrested and indicted by a grand jury in September 2019.

According to the Air Force Times, Reimers joined the Air Force in 2000, worked in the spectrum operations field and was a transmissions section chief in Nellis’s 99th Communications Squadron.

The office said the case was investigated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Las Vegas Metro and Henderson police departments.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

