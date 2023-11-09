Expand / Collapse search

Former NJ school custodian charged for child sex abuse materials after food tampering arrest

By FOX 29 Staff
A former custodian at a New Jersey school is being charged for child sex abuse material after being arrested for contaminating school lunches.

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A former custodian at a South Jersey school is facing even more charges after being accused of contaminating school lunches last month.

Giovanni Impellizzari, 25, was arrested for contaminating food and kitchen utensils at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township. Officials also say he performed sexual acts with school objects.

Police say video shows the school employee spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers that was later served to students.

He was initially charged with aggravated assault, tampering with food products, endangering the welfare of a child.

Now, officials say Impellizzari is facing child sex abuse material charges for possessing and distributing to others in Vineland.