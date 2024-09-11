Former PA teacher who created fake profiles to solicit explicit images from girls sentenced to 30 years

article

Former teacher Jeremy Schobel, 33, of Philadelphia has learned his fate due to his involvement in a child exploitation catfishing scheme, officials say.

Schobel is a former teacher at both Harriton High School in Lower Merion Township, and the High School of Creative and Performing Arts in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that the 33-year-old has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release after Schobel developed an elaborate catfishing plan to entice young teenage girls, including one who was a student at his school.

Officials say for more than three years, the former teacher posed as different minor girls online and created fake profiles to deceive underage victims into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

They say the scheme was carried out often from classrooms at Harriton High.

Schobel was arrested and charged in June 2023 and indicted in November 2023.

Back in March, he pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and five counts of the manufacture of child pornography.

Because of his conviction, Schobel is required to register as a sex offender pursuant to Megan’s Law in Pennsylvania.

"As a teacher, Jeremy Schobel was tasked with developing young minds," said U.S. Attorney Romero. "As a predator, though, he chose to deceive and sexually exploit underage girls online — often from his school classroom. Today’s sentence closes the book on Schobel’s years of catfishing and gives his victims a measure of justice. Protecting children from abuse will always be a top priority for my office and our partners at the FBI."

"Mr. Schobel abused his position of public trust to prey on those we expected him to protect," said Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia. "The sexual exploitation of children is among the most devious crimes we investigate and today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that the FBI and our partners will work tirelessly to protect children from abuse and exploitation."

The case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Rotella.



