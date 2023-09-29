Former pastor charged in 1975 cold case murder extradited back to Delaware County

It's been nearly half a century since a young girl was fatally abducted from a bible camp, and now her suspected killer is back in Delaware County to face murder charges.

Georgie man David Zandstra, 83, admitted to authorities that in August 1975 he saw 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington walking alone on Lawrence Road in Marple Township and offered her a ride.

According to investigators, the former Pennsylvania pastor drove Harrington - the daughter of another pastor - to a wooded area where he told her to disrobe and punched her in the head when she refused.

Zandstra is reported to have told investigators that Harrington was bleeding, and he believed she was dead. Investigators say Zandstra covered up her body and left the area.

Two months after Harrington's disappearance, her skeletal remains were found at Ridley Creek State Park. Zandstra was interviewed in 1975 in connection to the murder, but authorities say he denied any involvement.

Nearly 50 years into the cold case investigation, authorities say an interview with a former friend of Zandstra's daughter revealed new leads that connected Zandstra to the murder.

Authorities confronted Zandstra about the murder in July, and investigators say he admitted to the allegations after being presented with the new evidence.

Since then, the Delaware County District Attorney has been working with Pennsylvania State Police and Georgia authorities to extradite him.

The 83-year-old arrived back in Delaware County Thursday afternoon charged with first, second and third degree murder, criminal homicide, kidnapping of a minor, and possession of an instrument of crime.

