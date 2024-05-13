PPA cracking down on illegal parking to help those with disabilities

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is trying to curb illegal parking to help those with disabilities.

Starting Monday, the parking authority will begin ticketing drivers for numerous violations such as parking on crosswalks and sidewalks.

The violations will cost drivers $76 in Center City, and $51 in other parts of the city.

The parking authority spent the last two weeks handing out warnings to give drivers forewarning about the new fines.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Any driver parked in a spot that blocks an ADA Ramp will face a $76 fine across the city, and those who use a handicapped space can expect a $301 fine.

Rich Lazer, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority, said the department has hired 30 officers solely to enforce safety issues.

"This is something that is very frustrating to me, personally, and to so many others ," said former Philadelphia City Rep. Sheila Hess who was born with spina bifida.

"Not just those folks who do have mobility issues, but folks who are just pushing a stroller or a shopping cart, whatever, they need access, the city invested in all these new curb cut-outs and when they are blocked, it's a huge disadvantage."