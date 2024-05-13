Pedestrian dies day after hit-and-run in Northeast Philly, suspect still sought: police

article

A victim is now dead after being hit by a vehicle that Philadelphia police say fled the scene this weekend.

The 32-year-old pedestrian was struck on the 5300 block of Tabor Road and Adams Avenue in Crescentville just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

They were initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to their injuries the following day.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they are still looking for the suspected driver and vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.