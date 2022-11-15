Former Philadelphia council member-at-large Allan Domb enters city's mayoral race

article

Former Philadelphia council member-at-large Allan Domb is officially entering the city's mayoral race.

Three months after he resigned from the Philadelphia City Council, he officially announced his candidacy on Tuesday.

"I'm Allan Domb, and it's official, I'm running for mayor," he said in an announcement video. "Over the last few years, Philadelphia has been in public safety crisis. We need to protect our communities by rebuilding trust in our law enforcement and investigating in anti-violence programs that actually work. And we have to address the root causes of crime. It's time to stop pointing fingers and start solving the problems."

Domb's campaign is focused on unifying the city, working with every community, addressing the city's needs and improving city services.

The former Council-Member-At-Large served on the City Council for seven years and he's been a business leader in Philadelphia for more than 40 years.

Domb enters a crowded mayoral race with former Philadelphia council members Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green. Former Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rynhart has also entered the race.

According to Domb's campaign, he will travel across the city over the next few days to discuss his plans for the city and meet with city residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.