Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rynhart resigns, expected to launch run for mayor

Rebecca Rynhart, the city controller for the City of Philadelphia, announced Tuesday that she will be resigning from office.

"After close to a decade of public service working for two different mayors, I decided to run for City Controller six years ago because I wanted to be an independent voice for the people and have a bigger impact on the city I love," Rynhart said in a statement.

Her resignation comes just a week after her office released a review of the city's police spending that revealed staffing issues and varying 911 response times.

"In total, we have over 640 fewer officers available for duty than we had 5 years ago," Rhynhart explained in an interview with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole.

Of Philadelphia's 6,000 police officers, Rhynhart reports that just 2,500 are assigned to patrol the city’s streets. The police department was budgeted more than $750 million at the time of the review.

"What needs to happen is that every position needs to be looked at," Rhynhart said.

The financial watchdog is also expected to announce that she will be joining the run for Philadelphia mayor during a press conference on Tuesday.

In a statement released prior to the presser, Rynhart said:

"My power as City Controller is limited. I can identify problems with how government is operating and make recommendations to improve those operations. As Controller, I cannot force the administration to implement recommendations that will move our city forward.This has been a very difficult decision, but I believe our city needs strong leadership. It is with this in mind that I announce my resignation. While I will no longer be City Controller, I want the people of Philadelphia to know that I remain committed to doing the work of the people every day."

In Philadelphia, public office holders cannot hold their current office while campaigning for another.

Mayor Kenney will designate on the of office's existing deputies to serve as acting city controller.