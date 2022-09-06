Philadelphia Mayor's race: Councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez, Derek Green announce candidacy

article

Two Philadelphia council members, Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green, have announced their plans to run for Philadelphia Mayor.

Sánchez made the announcement Tuesday, saying, "I am a child of Philadelphia public housing, a lifelong activist, and Philadelphia's first Latina district Councilwoman."

Green, who spent the last six years serving as Councilmember At-Large, also announced plans to run Tuesday.

"Excited to tell you that I'm running for Mayor because Philadelphians should expect more and deserve better," he said in a tweet.

The two are entering the race less than one month after former Philadelphia Councilmember Allan Domb resigned. He did not officially announce a bid for mayor, but in June, he said he was exploring the option.

The candidates have more than a year before the election, which is set to be held on November 7, 2023, and the elected winner will begin serving in 2024.