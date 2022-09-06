Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County
3
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County

Philadelphia Mayor's race: Councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez, Derek Green announce candidacy

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Philadelphia councilmembers Maria Quiñones Sánchez (left) and Derek Green (right). Photos: Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia council members, Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green, have announced their plans to run for Philadelphia Mayor. 

Sánchez made the announcement Tuesday, saying, "I am a child of Philadelphia public housing, a lifelong activist, and Philadelphia's first Latina district Councilwoman." 

Green, who spent the last six years serving as Councilmember At-Large, also announced plans to run Tuesday. 

"Excited to tell you that I'm running for Mayor because Philadelphians should expect more and deserve better," he said in a tweet

The two are entering the race less than one month after former Philadelphia Councilmember Allan Domb resigned. He did not officially announce a bid for mayor, but in June, he said he was exploring the option. 

The candidates have more than a year before the election, which is set to be held on November 7, 2023, and the elected winner will begin serving in 2024. 