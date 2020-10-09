Former Philadelphia officer charged in fatal 2017 shooting of unarmed man

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer in the deadly shooting of an unarmed man in 2017.

Former officer Eric Ruch Jr. is now facing charges including first and third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and possession of an instrument of crime in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden in December of 2017.

Ruch has turned himself in to police, Krasner announced Friday morning, and is expected to be held without bail on the first-degree murder charge.

On the night of the incident, police say plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle observed a white sedan that police have said was wanted in connection with a homicide. The officers requested marked patrol units respond to assist in stopping the car, which was occupied by Plowden, and a 27-year-old woman.

Police followed the vehicle to 16th Street and Nedro Avenue, where they say Plowden brought the vehicle to a stop.

Former officer Eric Ruch Jr., a former who was dismissed from the Philadelphia police department just under a year after the 2017 incident, is now facing charges in the shooting death of Dennis Plowden.

As officers exited their vehicles to approach Plowden's vehicle, investigators say Plowden drove off at a high rate of speed, later crashing into two parked cars.

After the crash, police say Plowden attempted to flee on foot, and was pursued by officers, who drew their firearms and gave commands for Plowden to show his hands.

At that time, police say Plowden put his hand in his jacket pocket and Officer Ruch discharged single round, striking Plowden in the head.

Preliminary investigations indicated Plowden was seated on the sidewalk when the shot was fired.

Plowden was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center but later succumbed to his injuries.

Officer Ruch, a nine-year-veteran of the force at the time of the incident, was dismissed from the force in the fall of 2018.

Photos from the night of the incident show the aftermath of the brief chase, that resulted in a crash.

At the time of his suspension with intent to dismiss, then-Police Commissioner Richard Ross state that the crash and airbag deployment warranted "the conclusion that Plowden was likely dazed and disoriented, particularly because he was seated on the curb."

Ross said Ruch could have taken cover, as three other officers who did not fire their weapons did. Ross added that Plowden also "exercised poor judgment in fleeing."

Friday morning, the District Attorney's office indicated that the plainclothes officers called in a registration check on a "mover," which is police slang for any moving vehicle. They say there was no information from police radio, before the incident, that indicated that anyone knew for sure that the vehicle may have been involved in a homicide.

“We will represent former police officer Eric Ruch Jr. against these serious charges. Our attorneys will review the allegations and appropriately defend this officer,” FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby said in a statement released Friday. "Officer Ruch Jr. is entitled to due-process and we believe the judicial system will protect his rights to a fair trial."

