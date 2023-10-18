Former Philadelphia reporter accused of possessing child sex abuse materials

article

A former Philadelphia news reporter was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child sex materials, according to authorities.

Authorities charged Cleve W. Bryan Jr., from Sewell, New Jersey with endangering the welfare of children by possessing child pornography.

The charge follows an investigation led by Washington Township Detectives and the High Tech Crimes Unit of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say Bryan was taken to the Salem County Correctional Facility where he is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Anyone who has additional information or concerns in the interest of public safety should contact Sgt. Mike Ferris or Sgt. Josh Bradford in their Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.