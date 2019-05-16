Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital

Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital Thursday morning after suffering a broken hip earlier this week.

The Carter Center said he plans to teach Sunday school this weekend at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter felt faint Wednesday and was admitted to the hospital overnight, but she also was released Thursday morning.

President Carter was preparing to go turkey hunting Monday morning when he fell and suffered a broken hip. He underwent surgery, and his doctor called the operation a success.

The Carter Center released the following statement to FOX 5,

Carter, a U.S. Navy Nuclear Submarine Officer, served as a Georgia state senator in the mid-'60s before becoming the state's 76th governor. He then successfully ran for president in 1976, serving one term. He later co-founded The Carter Center, an Atlanta-based organization to promote and expand human rights. The former president was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter is the longest-retired president in U.S. history, and in 2017 became the first president to live to the 40th anniversary of his inauguration. This year, Carter became the longest-lived American president in U.S. history.

He and his wife, Rosalynn, have been very active through the years with Georgia-based Habitat for Humanity, and he frequently rolls up his sleeves to help build homes.