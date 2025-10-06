Former President Joe Biden spotted at NLDS Game 2

The Brief Fans were quick to snap some shots of former President Joe Biden attending Game 2 of the National League Division Series (NLDS) on Monday night. Both the former president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are Phillies fans. The Phillies ultimately lost the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The final score was 4-3.



The Bidens' primary residence is in Greenville, Delaware, just a 40-minute drive from South Philadelphia.

The Bidens are Phillies fans

Both the former president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are Phillies fans. They've attended pivotal games in the past. In 2022 during the World Series against the Houston Astros, Dr. Biden attended Game 4, for example.

The Phillies ultimately lost the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The final score was 4-3.

The Phils are now headed to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Wednesday. The NLDS is a best-of-five series, meaning the Phillies have to win Game 3, or they'll be eliminated.