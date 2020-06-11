Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino to be imploded, mayor says

article

The building that formerly held the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino for more than three decades will be imploded, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small confirmed during a Thursday conference.

Since ending operations in September of 2014, the building has fallen into a dangerous state of disrepair. Several instances have been reported citing chunks of building falling onto the tourist city below. City officials say a net will be placed around the building to catch falling debris.

Small says the plan is to implode the building's two large towers which will subsequently bring down the rest of the structure. A demolition date has not been set yet, but Small hopes to expedite the processes.

This news comes after a judge order building owners Icahn Enterprises in March to submit plans for the dilapidated structure within 45 days. Representatives told city officials last week that they planned on destroying the building, which was built in 1984.

Small says they are willing to work with Icahn Enterprises or a land buyer to develop a profitable waterfront business. The parking lot and garage are not part of the demolition plans, but Small says the city would be interested in managing and operating the lots.

