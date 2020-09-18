Fort Washington man charged with 300 felony counts of possession of child pornography

article

Authorities in Montgomery County have arrested and charged a man they say possessed and distributed child pornography.

Jacob Weiss, a 24-year-old Fort Washington resident, came under investigation while a Conshohocken detective was running surveillance on a peer-to-peer file-sharing website.

Authorities say on several occasions, the detective was able to connect to an account that was sharing child pornography.

After obtaining information, including the IP address, for the account police traced the files back to Weiss' residence.

A search warrant was obtained and served on July 9. A computer seized in the search contained 692 illicit still images and 38 videos that were determined to include children under the age of 18, and even under the age of 10.

Weiss has been charged with 300 felony counts of possessing child pornography, five counts of distributing child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility and possessing an instrument of crime.

