Founder of Empowering Single Moms, Inc. helping women with independence and building a future

A U-Haul backed up to the door of Bethune Elementary school in North Philly filled with personal products, household goods, and appliances all for single mothers. Helpers unloaded for distribution at the school organized by Empowering Single Moms, Inc.

"Listen, a little bit of everything," said Crystal Edwards. She’s the founder and president.

"We have bookshelves, we have beds, we have bunk beds, we have Keurigs, we have air fryers, microwaves, and heaters," said Edwards. About four dozen single moms showed up for the free give-a-way made possible through a partnership with Walmart in Turnersville New Jersey. But Edwards says her organization has an even bigger mission.

"We assist the women with goal setting and tracking and networking and workshops and seminars. Anything they’ll need to help move them off any form of government assistance," she said. Empowering Single Moms, Inc. helps women work toward future goals.

"Does she need college credits? Does she need to finish high school? What skills does she need to be able to get the job of her dreams?" said Edwards. Moms who attended left feeling loved and supported.

Advertisement

"It’s very helpful for single moms that don’t have anything that they can have someone looking out for them to have stuff like this. I appreciate it," said Felicia Davis.

Edwards says it's all about helping women who deserve and need it the most.

"One thing we really do is cancel this misnomer that single mothers are Black women who have multiple children by multiple men. Single mothers come in all races, all ethnic groups, and all socio-economic status. We have single mothers now that lost their husband because their husbands contracted COVID. So there are widows, there are divorcees and there are victims of abuse who are now finding themselves as single moms. So those are the women we are out in neighborhoods helping," said Edwards.

Edwards is trying to get a building to resume intake and workshops after Covid. But she needs help. She says she pays for the U-Haul and a storage unit every month out of pocket. She’s set up several ways people who want to help can donate.

If you wish to donate, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter