Four Seasons in Philadelphia is trending thanks to this Real Housewife

The Real Housewives of New York OG, Bethenny Frankel, just stayed at what she calls one of the 'nicest hotels in the world,' located right here in Philadelphia.

What we know:

The former Bravo star posted a video to TikTok Sunday gushing over her stay at the Four Seasons in Philly.

The video has garnered more than 1.2 million views and 57,000 likes as of Tuesday night.

"I just got back from Philadelphia. Stayed at the nicest hotel maybe in the world," Frankel started the TikTok video.

The SkinnyGirl founder then goes on to say that perhaps hotels in other parts of the world, including Morocco or certain parts of Asia, are nicer, but says no hotels come close to the Four Seasons Philadelphia in the United States.

A contender would be the Crown Sydney in Australia, Bethenny says.

"With all due to Philadelphia, the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, nicest hotel in the world," said Frankel. "The Four Seasons in Hong Kong is not as close, not even close to this one in Philly."

She ended the video saying, ‘like why?."

Well, in 2022, Conde Nast Traveler ranked the Four Seasons Philadelphia at No. 22 of the 50 best hotels in the world. Other outlets such as Forbes and U.S. News has also ranked the hotel as one of the best in Pennsylvania and the United States.

According to the hotel’s website, guests can experience ‘breathtaking, unobstructed views’ of the city on its 60th floor, a luxury spa with an infinity-edge pool on the 57th floor and fine dining by Michelin-distinguished Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Of course, we have one of the best hotels in the world. We’re Philly!

Don’t sleep on us, unless you’re sleeping at the Four Seasons Philadelphia.