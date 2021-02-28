Four trail bridges to close for renovation in Wissahickon Valley Park

article

After over 40 years of reported heavy use, four trail bridges in Wisshickon Valley Park are nearing the end of their lifespan.

As such, four trail bridges in the park will close at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 1 for major renovations.

The bridges involved in the $1.2 million project connect the Lincoln Drive and Forbidden Drive sections of the Wissahickon Valley Trail.

This is an important link between Forbidden Drive and the Schuylkill River Trail. The bridges will close for 9 to 12 months.

During construction, cyclists and others who rely on the bridges to commute should follow the posted detours and use other alternate modes of transportation, according to authorities.

To ensure the safety of the bridges, each will undergo a complete restoration and resurfacing. The project will add anti-slip surfacing to the bridges for the first time.

Construction is scheduled to last through the end of 2021.

For further information, visit the official city website.

