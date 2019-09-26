FOX 29 Salutes the Military for the 11th year in a row!

This morning we shutdown the 300 block of Market Street to celebrate our servicemen and women with a party in front of our studio!

Representatives from all branches of the military were in attendance along with local and national food vendors and a live band. A C-17 plane even flew over Market Street!

Viewers who couldn't attend the event flooded the #FOX29Salutes hashtag with thoughtful and inspiring pictures of loved ones who are currently serving or are military veterans.

If you missed any of the festivities from this morning, you can replay the event in the player above! Or check out some highlights below.