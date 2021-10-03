Fox Chase Center hosts 22nd annual Paws for a Cause to benefit cancer research

The Fox Chase Center held its 22nd annual Paws for a Cause dog walk to benefit cancer research on Sunday.

The event featured well over a hundred dogs and their owners.

Fox 29’s Sue Serio mc’d the event and talked about the excitement in the air when it comes to a good cause and being together.

"I think everybody is like…ahh! Cause we’re out! We’re here again, we couldn’t do it in person like so many other events," said Serio.

Dozens of Vendors we’re at the event as well donating proceeds to charities, including Philadelphia born Saint Rocco’s Treats co-created by Kolby Rush.

"Myself and my brother, we founded the business is May of 2020, Saint Rocco’s Treats, our mission is to put dogs first, we’re baking treats fresh each week, we’re using all human grade ingredients and we also donate one dollar for every pound of treat that we sell," said Rush.

For Cancer survivor Donna McAllister, she was there to give back to the place that helped her fight the good fight.

"To have been treated here and receive the excellent care compassion…it’s a scary time when you walk in here with cancer and it’s so nice to give back and to show people that this is a good place that can help you. Gratitude is the real reason," said McAllister.

