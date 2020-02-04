Francis Hopkinson School students to relocate to nearby schools during environmental testing

article

School District of Philadelphia officials say Francis Hopkinson School students will be temporarily relocated to alternate learning spaces at nearby schools beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 5 during continued environmental testing.

Students and staff in grades K through 2 will remain at the Little School House and modular on the Hopkinson campus. Students and staff in grades 3 through 5, including the AS Class, will relocate to unused classroom space at Roberto Clemente Middle School (122 W. Erie Ave.). Students and staff in grades 6 through 8, including the AS Class, will relocate to unused classroom space at Grover Washington Middle School (201 E. Olney Ave.).

According to officials, ceiling tiles replaced over the summer of 2019 may have disturbed asbestos-containing materials in that process.

"We’re looking to see exactly what did happen and what the situation is. We’re looking to remediate the rooms and cleaning those areas, and doing the testing necessary to make sure the air quality is suitable for re-occupancy," Deputy Chief of Communications at the School District of Philadelphia Monica Lewis told FOX 29 Monday.

No word on when the school will reopen at this time.

District officials urge parents to check the school’s progress by clicking here for updates.

