Free gas giveaway: Philadelphia church giving away free gas at Sunoco stations in Logan, Oxford Circle

As the price of gas continues to hover in the $4 range, many across the country are still struggling to keep their tanks full, but a local church is once again stepping in to help.

The Philadelphia church Dare To Imagine is having another free gas giveaway in the city.

"The cost of gas remains a source of great financial strain for everyone," the church's pastor Kevin R. Johnson said. "Dare to Imagine Church wants to relieve some of that stress for our neighbors by hosting this Free Gas Giveaway."

Gas will be given away at two Sunoco gas stations in the city at 9 a.m.

The first will take place at 500 Ogontz Avenue in the city's Logan neighborhood and the second will be at 5801 Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle.

The first 75 people in line will receive $30 worth of gas.

Dare To Imagine previously held a free gas giveaway in April and SKYFOX captured cars lined up on city streets to wait in line for a chance to get free gas.