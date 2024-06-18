Expand / Collapse search
Free meals for kids: Restaurant list for summer 2024

By Megan Ziegler
Published  June 18, 2024 9:43am EDT
FOX TV Digital Team
FILE - Boy eating a meal in a restaurant. Getty Images

With inflation still holding strong and putting a damper on American spending, many restaurants are offering deals to lure in new customers. 

Fast food chains McDonald’s and Burger King, for example, are reportedly bringing back $5 meals. 

And with kids home now for the summer, several chain restaurants are offering a chance for them to eat free alongside their adults. 

Here’s where you can get free kids’ meals this summer:

Bob Evan’s

Kids can eat free on Tuesdays with a $15 purchase on the Bob Evan’s app. 

More info here

Chili’s 

Join Chili’s rewards program to receive free kids' meal offers that can be redeemed in-restaurant or online. 

More info here

Denny’s 

Kids eat free at Denny’s with purchase of an adult entrée $6 or more. 

Days and participation vary by location. 

More info here

IHOP

For a limited time at participating locations, diners can get one free kid's meal with each full-priced adult entrée purchased. 

Valid every day from 4-10 p.m. 

More info here

IKEA

On Wednesdays, get two free kid’s entrées when you buy one adult entrée. 

More info here

Outback Steakhouse

Outback will offer a deal where kids eat free on Mondays, from June 24, 2024 - Labor Day, Sept 2, 2024. 

Red Robin

Kids' meals are half off every Wednesday. A kids' meal includes a kids' entrée, side and drink. 

Order in restaurant or online using promo code KIDSMEAL50. 

More info here

Smash Burger

Every Wednesday, you can get a free kids' meal with the purchase of an adult meal (entrée, side and drink). 

In-store only. More info here

This story was reported from Detroit.