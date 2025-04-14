Woman airlifted to hospital after freight train crash in Newfield: police
NEWFIELD, N.J. - An investigation is underway after a train crash occurred in Newfield Monday.
At least one person was hospitalized due to the incident.
What we know:
On Monday night during the 6 o'clock hour, a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a freight train occurred near West Boulevard and Catawba Avenue.
The Franklin Township Police Department arrived at the scene in Newfield Borough.
They say a woman was airlifted to Cooper Hospital with severe injuries.
Catawba Ave will be closed until further notice in both directions.
West Blvd will be closed from Catawba Ave and Greenwood Ave.
The Source: The information in this story is from SKYFOX and the Franklin Township Police Department.