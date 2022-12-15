Weather Authority: Friday night chill sets up seasonable weekend

After a rainy start to the day, Friday wrapped sunny after Thursday’s messy day.

Overnight into Saturday morning, it will be chilly, with lows dropping to the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, temps will be in the 40s, under mostly sunny skies, though the wind remains a factor throughout much of the day.

Sunday will be chillier, with temps only headed into the upper 30s, but otherwise, a similar day to Saturday.

Looking ahead, the early part of next week will be seasonable, but a storm system Thursday into Friday may bring some snow.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny, windy. High: 42, Low: 29

SUNDAY: Hanukkah begins. High: 38, Low: 29

MONDAY: Still windy. High: 42, Low: 29

TUESDAY: Not windy. High: 42, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Winter begins. High: 40, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Rain to snow? High: 40, Low: 28