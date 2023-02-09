Weather Authority: Friday to be a taste of spring with warm temperatures, sun to start Super Bowl weekend

The Delaware Valley is getting a taste of spring Friday as morning temperatures feel more like spring than winter.

According to FOX 29's Sue Serio, the morning temperature in the Philadelphia area is 10 degrees higher than what Phoenix is feeling this morning, but that will change.

For fans heading to the Super Bowl, temperatures will be the 70s with little to no chance of rain in the Phoenix area all weekend.

Back home, rain that moved through overnight is drying out the conditions for Friday and Saturday.

Friday's temperatures are starting in the upper 50s and low 60s across the area, making for a mild, but breezy day.

Temperatures will drop back to the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

The next chance for precipitation will be Sunday night.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Breezy, mild. High: 57, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 47, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Super Bowl. High: 48, Low: 32

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 55, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 53, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Like spring. High: 60, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 66, Low: 50