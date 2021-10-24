'Friends' star James Michael Tyler dies after cancer battle, producer says

article

Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the TV sitcom ‘Friends,’ has passed away after battling prostate cancer.

"James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever," Kevin Bright tweeted Sunday evening. Bright served as an executive producer on the series.

Tyler played Gunther, a worker at Central Perk who was forever in love with Rachel. Many fans of the show dubbed him the seventh friend.

The 59-year-old actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2018 after undergoing an annual checkup.

He revealed his diagnosis earlier this year.

"I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," Tyler said on the TODAY show. "I've been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the past three years. ... It's stage 4 (now). Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen," he explained. "That came back at an extraordinarily high number ... So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

It was determined through testing Tyler's cancer was genetically caused and he started a routine of hormone therapy which worked for about a year.

"All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and the night, and boom, life was pretty much normal," Tyler said. "... I had it then, but (was) able to function normally. ... I was feeling fine, honestly. I had no symptoms, I didn't feel any symptoms. And it was very easy to regulate."

But right before the pandemic started, his cancer spread and mutated and caused his lower body to become paralyzed.

He spent the last few years of his life attempting to raise awareness for early screening for prostate cancer. He continued to perform throughout being treated for the disease, appearing in two short films and winning best-actor awards at multiple film festivals.

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

FOX News contributed to this report.