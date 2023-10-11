Fugitive found hiding in Philadelphia before fleeing to Atlanta: officials

article

An apparent escape plan was foiled when officials say a shooting suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon.

Kaream Bundy was wanted for a domestic-related shooting that occurred over the weekend in Abington Township.

A man was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his legs. It is unclear how the men knew each other, or what sparked the shooting.

Police say Bundy fled the scene before going into hiding in Philadelphia, where he was arrested days later.

It is believed that Bundy was making plans to flee to Atlanta, according to officials.

He is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.