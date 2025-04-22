Fugitive wanted for sexually assaulting girl in South Jersey: officials

article

The Brief A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Pine Hill. Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for the crimes. The 22-year-old fugitive is being sought by U.S. Marshals.



Local law enforcement are asking for the public's help to find a sexual assault suspect accused of committing crimes against a 12-year-old girl in Pine Hill.

What we know:

Shane Hennesy, of Newton Square, Pennsylvania, is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police say the 22-year-old fugitive sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Pine Hill between December 2024 and January 2025 after meeting her online.

He was charged on February 20, but has yet to be apprehended.

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Hennesy's arrest.

He is described as being approximately 6-foot-one, 200 pounds with long, shaggy brown hair and brown. However, police say he may have lost weight recently.

Hennesy is known to frequent Newton Square, Pennsylvania, as well as Ocean City, Maryland, and Newark, Delaware.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force Camden Division.