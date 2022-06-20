Funeral arrangements announced for Philadelphia firefighter killed in collapse

article

A veteran Philadelphia firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty over the weekend will be laid to rest next week.

Lt. Sean Williamson was killed early Saturday morning when a building that had been damaged in a fire collapsed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood.

The collapse also trapped several other first responders who were later rescued.

Viewings will be for Lt. Williamson at the Epiphany of Our Lord Church Sunday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m. and Monday, June 27, from 9-11 a.m.

A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 27 at 11 a.m. at the same church, which is located at 1121 Jackson Street.

Following the funeral mass, the Philadelphia Fire Department will stage a funeral procession from Engine 59 at 2201 West Hunting Park Ave. to Stolfo Funeral Home on South Broad Street.

Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the department, had been assigned to Ladder 18.

He is survived by his mother and son.