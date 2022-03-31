Funeral to be held for Pennsylvania trooper; Severe storms on the way; Cafeteria milk recalled

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Trooper Martin F. Mack III to be laid to rest after I-95 crash

LEVITTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania state trooper will be laid to rest Thursday after he, another trooper were killed by a suspected drunk driver on as they assisted a man on I-95 in Philadelphia last week.

A funeral will be held for Trooper Martin F. Mack III beginning at 11 a.m. inside St. Michael the Archangel Church in Levittown. Following the service a procession will transport him to his final resting place at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne.

Mack, 33, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29, were on the highway responding to a call for a man walking in the southbound lanes of the roadway when police say all three were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Authorities say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, was behind the wheel of the SUV when it plowed into the men, sending all three over the median and into the northbound lanes. Her vehicle later came to a stop in the right shoulder and she was taken into custody. Webb faces more than a dozen charges in the incident.

The deadly crash's impact on the brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement community was apparent at a viewing for Trooper Mack that was held Wednesday. Troopers from states as far away as Indiana and California showed up to pay their respects to Mack, and Pennsylvania State Troopers came in busloads.

Mack, a seven-year member of the force, was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School and Albright College. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

A viewing for Trooper Sisca is scheduled for Friday, with a funeral to follow on Saturday.

2. Strong storms, intense winds to impact Delaware Valley late Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley will enjoy some warmer conditions Thursday, but a cold front that is expected to move through later in the day is expected to bring showers and storms.

Thursday will be mild with temperatures getting to around 70 degrees by later in the day. A few showers are possible earlier in the day, but the main weather event is expected during the evening hours.

Around 5 p.m. scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop-up as showers become more widespread across the area. For most, the storms will start after the sun goes down.

The entire area is under a ‘slight’ risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

3. New Jersey issues statewide recall of cafeteria milk that may contain sanitizer

CAMDEN, N.J. - New Jersey has issued a statewide recall of a specific brand of school cafeteria milk after officials said it contained sanitizer that sickened several students when they unknowingly drank it.

The New Jersey Department of Health’s Public Health on Wednesday encouraged public schools to remove Guida's 1% Lowfat Milk from circulation in their cafeterias. Officials said at least 25 children have been hospitalized due to the presence of peroxyacetic sanitizer in milk with the date code 09-183 Apr 11 B2.

The health department fears that other batches of milk could also be tainted.

The statewide recall comes after emergency teams were called to the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden Wednesday after sanitizer was discovered in milk cartons, according to the school district.

According to tweets released by Camden Schools, it was determined that some of the cartons contained a "non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk."

4. Philadelphia officer not seriously hurt after being hit by suspected drunk driver

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be OK after authorities said she was hit by a suspected drunk driver who was later arrested Wednesday night.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that two officers were walking back to their car during a traffic stop on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue when the officer on the driver's side was struck by a black Chevy that crossed over the double yellow lines.

Small said the female officer was launched 10 feet and landed on the northbound side of the road. She was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital with head injuries and bruises, but is in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the driver sped away from the collision and drove through several red lights. Small said the vehicle blew through a red light at the intersection of Torresdale and Cottman avenues and nearly struck a police car.

Those officer followed the suspect's vehicle and saw the driver, a 42-year-old man, pull over and start walking down the street. He was placed in custody by the trailing officers.

Small said the driver "appears to be intoxicated" and was taken to police headquarters for testing.

No charges were reported immediately following the hit-and-run crash.

