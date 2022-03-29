Man in critical condition after being shot inside corner store in South Philadelphia, police say

article

Philadelphia police detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Jackson Street inside of a corner store at 10:32 a.m.

The victim, a 52-year old man, was shot once in the leg, authorities say.

According to officials, he was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say he was an employee of the corner store.

No arrests have been made and the case is active and ongoing.

