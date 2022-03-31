Suspect charged in Philadelphia police chase that ended in crash

article

Authorities have identified a man they say led police on a pursuit through Philadelphia in a stolen vehicle after a road rage incident.

Malik Johnson, a 24-year-old Horsham man, is facing multiple counts of simple assault, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and related offenses in the incident that occurred Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia highway patrol officers responded to a 911 call near Witte Street and Allegheny Avenue. Once on soon, a driver informed them that a another driver in a white Toyota had pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.

Police soon located the suspect’s vehicle on the 3100 block of Jasper Street and say Johnson was behind the wheel.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Johnson fled and ignored police commands. Police followed the vehicle until Johnson eventually collided with an occupied police cruiser on the 2000 block of Fraley Street.

No officers were seriously injured and police say Johnson also reversed into another police vehicle during the pursuit.

Johnson was taken into custody and investigators soon learned that the vehicle had been reported in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

