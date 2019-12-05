Game Commission: Investigation into deer abuse video ongoing

article

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says they are continuing to investigate video allegedly showing two young men abusing a wounded deer.

The Game Commission gave a brief update on their investigation on Facebook Thursday morning, adding that they’ve received, “overwhelming public response regarding the video.”

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by state game wardens and county law enforcement.

“This matter is still the subject of an active investigation being conducted by our state game wardens in cooperation with county law enforcement officials. While we understand the desire for a swift response to the conduct displayed in the video, the proper legal steps must be followed in an investigation of this manner.” — Pennsylvania Game Commission

FOX 43 reports the video shows two young men kicking the injured buck in the face after it had already appeared to have been shot. The video allegedly shows the individuals stepping on the buck’s legs and ripping off one of its antlers.

After making the rounds on social media, an online petition seeking felony charges against the two young men in the video was started. It received upwards of 200,000 signatures.

Rifle season started on Saturday in Pennsylvania for the first time in more than 50 years. Rifle season typically starts on the Monday after Thanksgiving but was moved up to Saturday back in April.

Officials say they will continue to provide updates on their investigation as they become available.