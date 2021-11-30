JusticeForSam: Search continues for suspect in shooting death of Temple University student

Law enforcement has identified a suspect in the murder of Temple University student Samuel Collington, but still no arrests have been made.

On Wednesday, police revealed that Latif William, 17, was wanted for murder in Collington's shooting death.

Philadelphia police have previously said they believe the person responsible for shooting and killing Temple University senior Sam Collington is connected to other crimes in the area. Multiple sources tell FOX 29 those crimes may include several carjackings.

Latif Williams, 17, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Samuel Collington.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, a few blocks from Temple’s campus, Samuel Collington, 21, he was unloading his car after returning from Thanksgiving break when he was shot and killed.

Students on campus say they’re heartbroken for Collington’s family and can’t stop thinking about their classmate’s senseless killing.

Officials indicated on Monday that they had recovered surveillance video of the incident during their investigation. They cited the potential motive as a potential robbery or carjacking and say Collington fought back at some point during the altercation, but may already have been shot at that time.

MORE HEADLINES:

"It’s kinda surreal when it’s students, because you think about it when walking to class or walking home after night class. It could be me, my roomates, anybody I know," student Gabe Gelves remarked.

"Everywhere we walk, you kinda gotta watch your back. You never really had to think about that before, but it’s kinda weird now seeing cops everywhere, all the time," junior Jake Trader stated.

Investigators indicated on Monday that they had recovered surveillance video of the incident during their investigation. They cited the potential motive as a potential robbery or carjacking and say Collington fought back at some point during the altercation, but may already have been shot at that time.

Sources tell FOX 29 authorities have been investigating a number of carjackings in the area where Samuel Collington, 21, was killed. (Photo provided by family)

Investigators with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said on Monday they also recovered forensic evidence from the scene they hoped would help lead them to a suspect. Law enforcement sources told FOX 29 on Monday that police had recently been investing as many as four possible carjacking-related incidents in the same area where Collington was killed

Temple will host an online forum Thursday for students, parents and community members, detailing new security initiatives. Anyone wishing to join may register here.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter