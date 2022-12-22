'He's ready to go': Gardner Minshew to start as QB in Eagles game against Cowboys, Sirianni announces

article

Gardner Minshew will start as the quarterback for the Eagles in the Christmas Eve NFC East game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Nick Sirianni made the announcement Thursday, saying Hurts would be unable to play.

"Jalen did everything he could to get his body ready to go and at the end of the day, he's not going to be able to do it," Sirianni said. "He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around."

According to the Eagles, Hurts did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday after sustaining a sprain in his right shoulder.

RELATED: 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

Despite the change, Sirianni says Minshew will be ready for the big game.

"Gardner will be our guy and Gardner will be ready. Gardner worked his butt off for this opportunity against a really good football team. Had a great practice yesterday, I think you guys have all heard that, how good a practice we had yesterday, a lot of energy out there. He's ready to go," Sirianni said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.