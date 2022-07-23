Gas prices continue summertime slide amid declines in demand, oil price

Gas prices are continuing their summertime slide with double-digit reductions in New Jersey and around the nation amid a decline in demand and a drop in oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.51, down 12 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.41, down 16 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.15 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.