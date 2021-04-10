Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as gas inventories go up

article

Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the nation as gas inventories increased even as crude oil inventories decreased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.90, down two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.11 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.86, down a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $1.89 a gallon a year ago at this time.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter