Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand

Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.11, down 14 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.19 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.