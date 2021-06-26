Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation as demand went up while total domestic gas stocks decreased.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.09, up two cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.15 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.08, up a penny from last week.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.
