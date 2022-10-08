Gas prices rise in New Jersey, around nation after OPEC announcement

Gas prices rose in New Jersey and across the nation as a whole following the announcement by major oil-producing countries of plans to cut production.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.53, up nine cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.89, an increase of 10 cents from last week.

Analysts also cited increased demand and U.S. refinery closures due to maintenance as factors driving up crude prices.