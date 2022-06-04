Gas prices soar to record highs again in New Jersey, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have soared to record highs again in New Jersey and around the nation at large following the Memorial Day weekend.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.83, up eight cents from last week.
Drivers were paying $3.05 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline shot up to $4.76, up 17 cents from last week.
Drivers were paying $3.04 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.