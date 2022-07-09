Gas prices take double-digit drop in New Jersey, around nation

Gas prices have taken a double-digit drop in New Jersey and around the nation primarily due to lower demand, according to analysts.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.75, down 10 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.16 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.72, down 12 cents from last week.

Drivers were paying $3.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.