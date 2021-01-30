Expand / Collapse search
5
Gas prices tick up in New Jersey, rise around nation at large

New Jersey
Associated Press
TRENTON - Gas prices ticked up in New Jersey and increased by a greater amount around the nation at large despite declining demand.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.55, up a penny from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.56 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.42, also up three cents from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.49 a gallon a year ago at this time.

