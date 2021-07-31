Gas prices tick up in NJ, around nation

Expand / Collapse search

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and around the nation with drivers continuing to pay about a dollar more per gallon than they did a year ago. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.19, up two cents from a week ago. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up a penny from last week. 

