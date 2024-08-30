Gaudreau brothers hometown pays tribute as residents recall 'all-star human beings'

The devastating loss of the Gaudreau brothers comes in the wake of the knowledge they were supposed to be celebrating their sister’s wedding. The entire hockey community is feeling their loss intensely, with many feeling moved to leave hockey sticks and flowers at the ice rink where the brothers got their start.

"We've never had a big thing like this here. Especially Hollydell. He came here and he was drafted," said 22-year-old Michael Thompson, of Deptford.

Just outside the entrance to Hollydell Ice Arena, in Sewell, is a visual reminder of what is still so hard to believe, but is sadly very real.

"It's really tough to lose somebody this close to here. It is really tough for us," said Thompson, who stopped by to take pictures of the memorial for brothers Johnny and Matt Gaudreau.

Police say the brothers were hit and killed by a man driving drunk while riding their bikes Thursday night. 31-year-old Johnny, known as "Johnny hockey," was a veteran NHL player. Matt was 29-years-old and had also played some professional hockey and coached the West Chester Wolves. The tragedy shaking the sports community to its core.

"Our prayers are with them. Every team. My team. I am a Penguins’ fan of course. They showed everything respect," said Thompson.

Many paid respects Friday by dropping off their very own hockey sticks. Other sticks are new. Almost all with messages of love, support and honor for the brothers. One read, "2 great coaches and even better people."

"Shock. I still cannot process it. You know, Matty was my coach for two years. He was one of the best guys," said Brock Jones.

"They were role models. They were the best players to ever come out of this rink," said Ryan Bunting, of West Deptford.

Johnny and Matt’s dad coached at the rink. It is also where Matt recently coached. Both brothers grew up skating at the rink.

"We came to the rink this morning and it was just a really eerie feeling. And it is gonna be like that for a while because, as I said, these guys were legends around the rink. They built this place," said Bunting.

Dean Sparks, Deputy Mayor of Oldmans Township and family friend, stated, "Their sister is a first-grade teacher here at the school. Both the boys went to our elementary school. Little kids know his sister through the school. He would come back every once in a while, to the school to sign autographs and meet the kids and all that stuff. I've known him since he was a little kid. I actually drive a school bus for the township. I have for like 28 years. So, I knew all three of ‘em since the time they were little kids in kindergarten and first grade and second grade."

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Matthew's widow, Madeline, in advance of the birth of the couple's first child, who they named Tripp.