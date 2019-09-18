Geno’s tries to sell Jason’s Keto Cheesesteak; customers not silly enough to buy it

Philadelphia loves a good cheesteak and FOX 29's Jason Martinez has inspired quite a controversy with his reimagining of the classic sandwich.

FOX 29's Jason Martinez follows the keto diet and deconstructed the famous Philly cheesesteak to suit his dietary needs.

Quite rightly, the backlash was immediate and debates were numerous. So, the FOX 29 team brought in the experts to give our new anchor a lesson in all things cheesesteak. Mike Jerrick took Jason to Geno's Steaks to put the success of our newest anchor's creation to the test.

Geno Vento joined Good Morning Philadephia to showcase the "Jason Creation" as well as the the real deal.

Surprise, surprise -- it was a resounding failure. Geno's featured Jason's Keto cheesesteak on their menu and Philadelphians were not receptive to the healtheir take on the Philly staple.

The only major difference with Jason's version of the cheesesteak is that it sorely lacks bread.

The results weren't much of a surprise as poll takers on Twitter made their stance clear.

"Don't try to reinvent Philly!! Go back to Cali!!" one user replied.

Another offered some advice and expressed that cheesteaks are "perfect the way they are."

However, not everybody was so adamantly opposed to the healthy reimagining of the classic.

Linda tweeted that bread was overrated in support of Jason.

So, do you like Jason's Keto cheesesteak or do you think the cheesesteak is only proper with bread?