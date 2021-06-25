Georgetown man charged with DUI after leading trooper on chase through mobile home park

article

Authorities in Delaware have charged a man who was allegedly driving impaired when he refused to stop for a state trooper and slammed into his cruiser while trying to evade police.

Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Victor E. Cruz was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta that sped up closely behind a trooper on Hardscrabble Road just before midnight on Thursday.

Police said Cruz had his high beams on while tailgating the trooper which forced the officer to switch lanes. As Cruz sped past, the trooper returned to the left lane and tried to pull Cruz over but he did not stop, according to police.

Cruz allegedly lead the trooper into the Homestead Mobile Home Park where he eventually hit a dead end, police said. Cruz allegedly tried to pass by the trooper and struck the right side of his patrol car.

Police said Cruz then pulled onto a lawn and narrowly missed hitting the corner of a mobile home. He returned to the roadway and stopped in front of a home on the 20000 block of Rodney Street.

Cruz smelled of alcohol and had a 5.25″ knife when he was taken into custody, according to police. He was charged with a number of crimes including Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Deadly Weapon.

Cruz was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $26,007.00 secured bond.

