Georgia chalk artist creates mural in memory of Ahmaud Arbery

A chalk artist in Athens, Georgia, created a mural in memory of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was killed while running in February and whose death has sparked protests against racial violence.

Marvella Castaneda, who runs the @Marvellachalks Instagram page, said she created the mural to shed light on the tragedy.

Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia, on Feb. 23, 2020. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Arbery was confronted by Gregory and Travis McMichael, residents of the neighborhood. The pair were armed with two guns and “during the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery.”

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot and killed while out jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

Georgia lawmakers demand action in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

A video of the incident went viral last week and the McMichaels have since been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Castaneda said she was inspired to create something in memory of Arbery.

“I just wanted to help spread this tragedy because I think that just being aware and spreading this message is going to make a difference. It’s a good start," she told Storyful.

Cobb County District Attorney appointed special prosecutor in Ahmaud Arbery murder case

Castaneda added that this work is different from her previous chalk art, which usually has “positive and happy messages.”

“This one felt like ruffling feathers, but I felt like it needed to be done,” she added.

In the video, Castaneda can be seen creating the chalk art, which depicts Arbery in a tuxedo. The art includes text that reads: “They didn’t make arrests because of the video. They made arrests because we saw the video.”